Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Florida Gators’ win in Outback Bowl means free Bloomin’ Onions for all

Florida Gators Outback Bowl
Florida Gators Athletics
The Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl 30-3. That means free Bloomin' Onions for all at Outback restaurants on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

Related

Hot Right Now

More

Floridoh! Stories

More

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 The Florida Gators routed the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl.

That means free Bloomin’ Onions for all from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server at any Outback restaurant and you’ll get the dish for free.

>> Read more trending stories

The Outback restaurant chain wagered Bloomin’ Onions and coconut shrimp on the game.

">January 2, 2017

">January 2, 2017

>> Read more Floridoh! stories 

If Iowa had won, the restaurant would have handed out its coconut shrimp appetizer for free.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 