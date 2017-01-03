Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Florida Gators routed the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl.
That means free Bloomin’ Onions for all from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server at any Outback restaurant and you’ll get the dish for free.
The Outback restaurant chain wagered Bloomin’ Onions and coconut shrimp on the game.
If Iowa had won, the restaurant would have handed out its coconut shrimp appetizer for free.
