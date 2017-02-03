Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick announces retirement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL.

Vick, who's in Houston for Super Bowl LI, told ESPN's Josina Anderson Friday that he was calling it a career.

February 3, 2017

The 36-year-old, who last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, played 13 seasons in the NFL and scored 169 total touchdowns.

On Friday, wrote a letter to the city of Atlanta that talked about his fall from grace and his love for the city.

In the letter, Vick said he will be at NRG Stadium in Houston and no one will be pulling for the Falcons like he will, adding that now is a good time let the city know how he feels about what he took the it through.