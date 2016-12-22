Fans raise enough money for parade if Cleveland Browns go '0-16'

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: Fans cheer on the Cleveland Browns while they play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. During the 2016 season, some fans are raising money for a Browns 0-16 Perfect Season Parade. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

If the Cleveland Browns can finish off a historic season, should the town and its fans celebrate?

>> Read more trending stories

That is the question percolating in northeast Ohio these days. At least cost won’t be a problem.

A GoFundMe started to raise $1,999 to cover the costs of putting on a parade in honor of the once-proud franchise going 0-16 (if it loses its last two games) has far surpassed that goal.

It is already over $5,000, and even those who think the move is misguided should be happy to know that any leftover money will be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.

And if there is no parade at all and the Browns win a game, the food bank will get all the money raised.