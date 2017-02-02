Animals make adorable Super Bowl predictions

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It only took a few treats to persuade these animals to become instant football fans.

Animals from zoos and wildlife sanctuaries from around the country are showing their Super Bowl spirit by engaging in fun game prediction exercises. Even Gen. Beauregard Lee, Georgia's prognosticating groundhog, did double duty Thursday morning, predicting an early spring and a Falcons win.

Overall, there doesn't seem to be a clear winner, but even Patriots and Falcons fans can agree these predictions are adorable.