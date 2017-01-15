Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 5:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HOUSTON —
Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn't think he’d become such an internet star for his dance moves.
"It looks more like chicken flapping to me," he demurred during a pre-Super Bowl meeting with reporters.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford captured his slick moves on Instagram during a Jan. 14 locker-room celebration.
On Friday, Blank was asked if he had worked out a potential dance routine to celebrate a win on Sunday. Blank chuckled and said his previous reverie had been quite spontaneous, and if the Falcons triumph on Sunday, whatever moves he breaks out will be as well.
"It’ll be the dance of the emotion of the moment," Blank said. "If I had to prescribe what a dance would look like, it wouldn’t look good.
"I never thought my dance moves would get the kind of exposure they have, but people have been very patient with that."
As for other game-day prep, Blank said he’ll stick close to his usual routine: arrive at the stadium hours ahead of time, spend time with coaches and players, patrol the sidelines for a while and convene with his club in the locker room right before game time.
He expects a competitive, high-scoring match-up.
"I’m not nervous at all," he said. "I’m anxious for Sunday to be here."
