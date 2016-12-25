Falcons player’s wife goes into labor during playoff win

Falcons guard Andy Levitre takes the field to play the Redskins during their football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chipper Jones wasn’t the only Atlanta sports figure anxiously awaiting the birth of a child.

Falcons offensive guard Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie, were also expecting a birth.

As the Falcons played the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoff game, Katie Levitre went into labor while watching the game at the Georgia Dome.

Katie Levitre, a former swimsuit model and NFL cheerleader, was on social media during the game, retweeting an NFL video of her husband spiking the football following a touchdown.

After the game, she waited for her husband to go through his usual post-game routine before heading out into Atlanta traffic.

The two were at an Atlanta hospital within hours. Their daughter, Lily, was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday, about four hours after the game ended.

Levitre was acquired by the Falcons before the 2016 season in a trade from the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round draft pick.