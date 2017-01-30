Follow us on

Posted: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Fans send Pats to Houston with rally outside Gillette

Tom Brady
Al Bello/Getty Images
Jim Nantz interviews Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

By Fox25Boston.com

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —

New England Patriots fans gathered at Gillette Stadium Monday morning to see the Patriots off as they headed to Houston for the Super Bowl

The send-off rally officially kicked off at 9 a.m. on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriots Place. The New England Patriots cheerleaders were expected to perform.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Slater were to talk to the crowd before the buses leave Foxborough for Logan International Airport.

The Patriots won their ninth conference championship with a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 22.

They will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Feb. 5.

