By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Atlanta Falcons (and Braves) player turned analyst Deion Sanders was among the NFL Network personalities who met with reporters today. One of the questions he received was rather succinct: "Why do people hate Tom Brady?"

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here

Sanders wasn’t having it.

"You can’t speak for people. I’m a person. I don’t hate Tom Brady," he said of the New England Patriots quarterback. "Players don’t hate Tom Brady. We love Tom Brady – past and present. I don’t agree with that statement. Hate is a strong word. Hate is such a violent word."

Although he played with a number of teams during his career, Sanders said he considers himself a Falcon. But he declined to rank players or give predictions regarding Sunday’s game.

"That’s Dionne Warwick, not Sanders," he quipped, referencing the singer who once hosted the Psychic Friends Network.