HOUSTON —
Former Atlanta Falcons (and Braves) player turned analyst Deion Sanders was among the NFL Network personalities who met with reporters today. One of the questions he received was rather succinct: "Why do people hate Tom Brady?"
Sanders wasn’t having it.
"You can’t speak for people. I’m a person. I don’t hate Tom Brady," he said of the New England Patriots quarterback. "Players don’t hate Tom Brady. We love Tom Brady – past and present. I don’t agree with that statement. Hate is a strong word. Hate is such a violent word."
Although he played with a number of teams during his career, Sanders said he considers himself a Falcon. But he declined to rank players or give predictions regarding Sunday’s game.
"That’s Dionne Warwick, not Sanders," he quipped, referencing the singer who once hosted the Psychic Friends Network.
