Former Miami Dolphins player killed in Georgia house fire

By Hal Habib

Palm Beach Post

Quentin Moses, a backup defensive lineman and linebacker for the Dolphins from 2007 to 2010, was one of three persons killed in a house fire Sunday in Monroe, Georgia. He was 33.

Although drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders in 2007, Moses was signed as a free agent by the Dolphins in October 2007, a week after being waived by the Cardinals.

He appeared in 44 games as a Dolphin, starting two, and was credited with 29 tackles and 3½ sacks. His first NFL sack came in a Monday night game against Pittsburgh in 2007 when he tackled Ben Roethlisberger.

Although originally spotted on the Dolphins’ defensive line, he eventually was moved to linebacker, where then-coach Tony Sparano saw greater potential. Moses seemed happy to make the move, being quoted on multiple occasions about the opportunity to learn behind Jason Taylor and Joey Porter.

“You try to take everything you can from those guys. It’s been a blessing for me,” Moses said. “I’m just trying to learn from the two Hall of Famers in front of me.”

Taylor — voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame only last weekend — tweeted his condolences Sunday, saying “my heart breaks” over the tragedy.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic news involving Quentin Moses,” The Dolphins said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Moses was a four-year letterman under then-coach Mark Richt at Georgia, where he was an All-SEC selection and on the SEC academic honor roll.

Officials said the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. It also killed Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard.

Fire Chief Keith Glass said the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.