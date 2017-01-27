Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King has officially upped the game on memorable kicks.
King teased fans on Twitter Thursday, saying he was about to post something crazy. He did not disappoint.
In the brief clip he posted, King takes the snap and kicks the football cleanly through a basketball hoop. King and bystanders erupt in cheers after the successful kick.
While the reaction to the stunt has been overwhelmingly positive, a few detractors said it was just pure luck. King also faked a stunt earlier this week where he claimed he caught a ball that he kicked.
King, who was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate, has been having a blast in Orlando ahead of Sunday's game, and documenting his activities on social media.
