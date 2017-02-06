Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 12:43 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    See Giselle Bündchen go crazy when hubby Tom Brady and Pats win Super Bowl

    Tom Brady, Giselle Bündchen, daughter Vivian
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with wife Gisele Bündchen, and daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl 34-28 in a historic come-from-behind victory in Houston. 

    Related

    Latest Headlines

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    When the New England Patriots fought back from a double-digit deficit to win the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy Sunday night, nobody was more excited than Giselle Bündchen, the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

    Bündchen, a native of Brazil, was shown in the stands during the television broadcast as the Pats won, jumping up and down as she took selfies of herself and her son.

    >> For complete coverage of Super Bowl 2017, click here 

    Brady led the team in the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history and the first overtime in a Super Bowl ever, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

    ">February 6, 2017

    After the Patriots victory, Brady hugged his wife and daughter as he accepted the Lombardi trophy. His mother, who has been battling an illness for the past year, was also at the game.

    Related: Super Bowl 2017: Patriots fans boo Roger Goodell during trophy handoff

    Brady said, before heading to the locker room, that he planned on a “great celebration” after the game. He also described his family’s reaction to the stunning Patriots victory and heartbreaking Falcons loss, “They’re all happy.”

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     