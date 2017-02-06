New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with wife Gisele Bündchen, and daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl 34-28 in a historic come-from-behind victory in Houston.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

When the New England Patriots fought back from a double-digit deficit to win the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy Sunday night, nobody was more excited than Giselle Bündchen, the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen, a native of Brazil, was shown in the stands during the television broadcast as the Pats won, jumping up and down as she took selfies of herself and her son.

Brady led the team in the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history and the first overtime in a Super Bowl ever, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

After the Patriots victory, Brady hugged his wife and daughter as he accepted the Lombardi trophy. His mother, who has been battling an illness for the past year, was also at the game.

Brady said, before heading to the locker room, that he planned on a “great celebration” after the game. He also described his family’s reaction to the stunning Patriots victory and heartbreaking Falcons loss, “They’re all happy.”