Super Bowl 2017: $1M wager placed on underdog Falcons

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
WSBTV.com
HOUSTON —
Big bets on the Super Bowl are not unusual, with every element of the game and halftime show open to a wager, but one bet on the Atlanta Falcons is raising eyebrows.
A customer risked $1.1 million to win $1 million on the Falcons covering 3 points, according to an ABC report.
>>Complete Super Bowl LI content
AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage
The New England Patriots remain 3-point favorites to win Super Bowl LI and are generating the most money when it comes to wagers, according to sports betting analysts.
The betting action includes the pre-game coin flip. According to the ABC report, as of Saturday morning, more money was being bet on heads than tails.
>>Former President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush to perform Super Bowl LI coin toss
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}