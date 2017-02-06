BAY LAKE, Fla. —
Fresh off a Super Bowl win, New England Patriots running back James White appeared in a parade Monday afternoon at Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World officials said.
>> Read more trending stories
White helped lead his team to a come-from-behind 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday during Super Bowl LI.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
It was a record-setting performance for White, who caught 14 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score.
The parade has been held at the Bay Lake, Florida, park after each Super Bowl since 1987.
This is the fourth appearance in the parade by a Patriots player.
Disney officials said no NFL team has had a player appear in the parade more than four times.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}