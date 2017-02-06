Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Tom Brady declares Tuesday a Boston-wide holiday

    Tom Brady
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. 

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Fox25Boston.com

    BOSTON —

    The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl, Tom Brady has been named the MVP, and the City of Boston has planned a parade for Tuesday.

    But with that rolling rally coming on a work day, many employees are trying to find an excuse: that's where Tom Brady comes in.

    >> Read more trending news  

    In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, he declared parade day a city-wide holiday. "TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS," he said.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     