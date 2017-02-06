Tom Brady declares Tuesday a Boston-wide holiday

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

By Fox25Boston.com

The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl, Tom Brady has been named the MVP, and the City of Boston has planned a parade for Tuesday.

But with that rolling rally coming on a work day, many employees are trying to find an excuse: that's where Tom Brady comes in.

In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, he declared parade day a city-wide holiday. "TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS," he said.