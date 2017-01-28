Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
SAN FRANCISCO —
Tom Brady Sr. is speaking out against the way Roger Goodell handled the Deflategate investigation.
The father of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke with KRON 4 News in San Francisco Friday.
Deflategate ended in court nearly a year ago, and Brady served his four-game suspension at the beginning of the season.
“He [Goodell] went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. said.
Goodell "constantly lied" during the investigation and his actions are "beyond reprehensible," according to Brady Sr.
The elder Brady maintains his son's innocence when it comes to deflating footballs.
"He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That's what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him," Brady Sr. said.
With a final barb to the NFL commissioner, Brady Sr. responded to Goodell's comment this week that it would be "an honor" to hand the championship trophy to the Patriots.
"It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell's ethics doesn't belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on," the father said.
