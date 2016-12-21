NHL player chokes up about his son seeing him score a goal
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon, left, celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk skates past during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime.
