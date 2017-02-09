Follow us on

    Posted: 7:12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Bob Costas’ long run as Olympic prime-time host ending, Mike Tirico taking over

    Bob Costas
    Frederick M. Brown
    LOS ANGELES - JULY 10: (L to R) "2004 Olympics" executive vice president David Neal, executive producer Dick Ebersol, and hosts Bob Costas and Mary Carillo speak with the press at the 2004 TCA Summer Press Tour at the Century Plaza Hotel on July 10, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

     After a record run as the prime-time host of NBC’s Olympic coverage, Bob Costas is stepping down, the network announced in a statement on Thursday.

     Costas has hosted NBC’s Olympic coverage since 1992 and is now passing the torch to NBC sportscaster and former ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico.

    Tirico takes over hosting duties beginning with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang, South Korea, Costas himself announced on NBC’s “Today” show.

    ">February 9, 2017

    "I'm going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,'' Costas said.

    During his 25 years at the helm of NBC’s coverage, Costas has hosted 11 Olympics and won 27 Emmy Awards, more than sports broadcaster in history.

    Bob Costas makes Olympics announcement

    WATCH: Bob Costas is passing the Olympic hosting torch to Mike Tirico.

    Posted by Today Show on Thursday, February 9, 2017

