2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova injured in knife attack

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured Tuesday by a knife-wielding attacker at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, The Associated Press reported.
The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said the 26-year-old suffered a left hand injury and was treated by doctors.
Tejkal said the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning and that Kvitova's injuries were not life-threatening.
Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury. Earlier on her Twitter account, Kvitova said she was “so disappointed” she could not play in the event.
