Keeping her promise after losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter with a random fan, Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard and her blind date attended a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night at the Barclays Center.
Bouchard and University of Missouri student John Goehrke sat courtside at the Nets game against the Milwaukee Bucks, even throwing souvenir balls into the stands.
Bouchard tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons would beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI when the Falcons were leading by 25 points.
Goehrke responded by asking her for a date if the Patriots won, and she agreed.
Bouchard even said she enjoyed the date and would consider going out with Goehrke a second time.
The Falcons blew their lead and the Patriots won the game 34-28. Bouchard made good on the bet and met Goehrke for the game on Wednesday while she was in New York for events connected with her appearance in the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue.
