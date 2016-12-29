Love, set, match: Serena Williams announces engagement

Australian Open runner-up Serena Williams (left) of the United States and winner Angelique Kerber of Germany pose with their trophies after women's singles final at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2016.

It’s a love match for women’s tennis great Serena Williams.

The winner of 22 Grand Slam events announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Fittingly, Williams announced the news in a Reddit post on her verified account.

A spokesman for Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while the couple was vacationing in Rome. Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams’ Reddit post and writing, “She said yes.”

Williams’ Reddit post read:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited" Williams said in her Reddit post, which was written like a poem and had a cartoon of the couple at the top. "Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own 'charming'/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”

The 35-year-old Williams and 33-year-old Ohanian have been dating since 2015, according to E! News and have kept their relationship quiet, except for an occasional Instagram post. In the past, Williams had been romantically linked to Patrick Mouratoglou and rappers Drake and Common, People magazine reported.

No date has been announced.

Williams was the runner-up at last year’s Australian Open and won the women’s singles title for the sixth time in 2015. She is the all-time women’s champion during tennis’ Open era; only Margaret Court has won the event more times, taking the title 11 times and four times since the Open era began in the late 1960s.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit, the user-generated news website, in 2005 with college roommate Steve Huffman.