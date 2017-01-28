Serena Williams wins record 23rd career Grand Slam title

By Bob D'Angelo

It was a record-breaking slam dunk for Serena Williams.

In an all-sister final at the Australian Open, Williams won a record 23rd Grand Slam title Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4, victory against Venus Williams in the women's singles final.

Serena's victory broke the Open era record she held with Steffi Graf. Margaret Court is the all-time leader with 24 titles in the Open and amateur eras.

It was the ninth meeting in a Grand Slam final between the Williams sisters. The last all-Williams final came at Wimbledon in 2009, which also was Venus' last major final. Serena Williams now has a 17-11 career record against Venus, including a 10-5 mark at Grand Slams and a 7-2 edge in Slam finals.

Serena Williams closed the match on her first championship point, charging the net with a forehand that Venus Williams could not successfully return, ESPN reported.

"I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus," Serena Williams told the crowd after the match. "She's an amazing person. There's no way I'd be at 23 without her. There's no way I'd be at one.

"She's the only reason the Williams sisters exist, inspiring me to be the best player I can be."

It's Serena Williams' seventh Australian Open title overall and second in the past three tournaments in Melbourne. She also has seven titles at Wimbledon, six at the US Open and three at the French Open.

Saturday's victory also means Serena Williams will regain the world No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber, who was eliminated in the fourth round in Melbourne. Next week will be Williams' 310th at the top of tennis.

"Serena Williams ... that's my little sister guys," Venus Williams said. "Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23. I have been right there with you.

"Your win has always been my win. I think you know that I'm enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me."

Women's tennis great Billie Jean King sent out a pair of tweets Saturday morning, congratulating each sister.

