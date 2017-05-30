Storm damage reported in Orange Park

Thousands of customers were without power after strong storms downed trees and power lines and sparked a wildfire in Orange Park on Tuesday.

Clay County Emergency Management officials said more than 40 homes were damaged during the storm.

They are urging drivers to use caution and be on the lookout for downed trees and power lines through Wednesday morning.

Lightning sparked a wildfire in southwestern Clay County. Crews worked to put out the fire near Sungarden and Warner roads.

Officials said Kingsley and Doctors Lake Drive were closed as crews worked to clear trees from the roadway.

It will take several hours to clear trees from OP streets. Please do not drive Kinglsey or Doctors lake drive now. They are not passable. — Town of Orange Park (@townorangepark) May 30, 2017

First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh said a strong microburst likely hit near Blanding Boulevard at approximately 6:30 p.m.

As many as 7,000 customers were without power as of 8:30 p.m., according to the Clay Electric webpage.

Viewers shared several photos of trees down around the area.

One photo showed a significant amount of hail in the area.

Photos: Strong storms bring hail, wind to Jacksonville area

Viewers sent Action News Jax photos of more hail seen in St. Johns, Nassau and Camden counties.

Viewer reports trees down on Gano Avenue in Orange Park. @MikeFirstAlert says strong microburst may have hit area #Firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/iEgOnQbsgq — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017

Flooding on Crossing off of Wells Rd. about a half mile from the Orange Park mall #Firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert #flwx pic.twitter.com/zH89ow8HQj — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017

More photos of hail reported on Wells Road in Orange Park #Firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/4nt7gh51X8 — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017

It will take several hours to clear trees from OP streets. Please do not drive Kinglsey or Doctors lake drive now. They are not passable. — Town of Orange Park (@townorangepark) May 30, 2017

Kingsley ave westbound at Clarke Park is CLOSED. MANY limbs and trees down in Montclair neighborhood. Railroad arms down at Moody crossing. — Town of Orange Park (@townorangepark) May 30, 2017