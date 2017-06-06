Listen Live
rain-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 82
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
rain-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Overcast
H 82° L 75°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 83° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Storms to bring heavy rain, lightning to Jacksonville through Thursday
Close

Storms to bring heavy rain, lightning to Jacksonville through Thursday

Storms to bring heavy rain, lightning to Jacksonville through Thursday

Storms to bring heavy rain, lightning to Jacksonville through Thursday

By: Brittney Donovan News | WJAX
Updated:

Get storm alerts: Download the First Alert Weather App | Track the storms: First Alert interactive radar

The Jacksonville area is expected to see heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of an isolated tornado through Thursday night.

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Low pressure brings heavy rain to Florida

Waves of heavy rain and lightning are expected to hit Jacksonville beginning Tuesday.

Storms are expected to bring damaging winds and between 2 and 4 inches of rain by Thursday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of heavy rain and storms. The most rainfall is expected Wednesday night.

Heavy rain may lead to short-term, moderate street flooding in areas with poor drainage. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months.  British police have arrested 12 people, and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' Two of the attackers were identified by police Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British man born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, a 30-year-old man who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said he also used the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth. Police on Tuesday named a third man associated with the attack – Youssef Zaghba, 22, The Associated Press reported. Rowley said the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people – five men and seven women – were arrested Sunday in connection with the attacks. British authorities also “searched two homes Monday and detained ‘a number’ of people in the investigation,” the AP reported. Police are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. The victims Police confirmed Monday that a Canadian tourist was among those killed in the attack. Christine Archibald, 30, was on vacation in London when she was killed. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” the Archibald family said in a statement released by police. “She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.” Authorities have not released the identities of the other victims. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting that 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third attack in three months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. That tweet came minutes after Trump renewed calls for his travel ban. Trump later lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and pointed out that the attackers did not use guns, but “knives and a truck.” A representative for Khan said the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.” At a gala at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre on Sunday, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.” Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Twitter, as well. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said. On Sunday, May added, “It is time to say, enough is enough.” “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.
  • Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    British police said Saturday that they made another arrest in connection with last month's suicide bombing at a concert venue in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people. >> Read more trending news Reuters reported that the arrest, which was made in Manchester, raised the total number of people being held in custody to 11.  Another six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without being charged.
  • Notre Dame Cathedral attack: Man shot after threatening officer with hammer
    Notre Dame Cathedral attack: Man shot after threatening officer with hammer
    Police shot and wounded a man Tuesday afternoon after he approached an officer outside Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral and attacked the officer with a hammer, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Police on Twitter asked for people to stay away from the area.
  • Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    A police officer was shot dead and a gunman killed near Paris’ famed Champs Elysees on Thursday night. >> Read more trending news The attacker, who was not identified, was killed by officers returning fire after he aimed at police before 9:30 p.m. local time and fired multiple shots, according to the French interior ministry. Two other people were seriously injured. It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack. Authorities have launched a counter-terrorism investigation.
  • Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    WSB-TV will be hosting a live prime-time debate involving the high-profile race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. The Republican candidate, Karen Handel, and Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, have agreed to participate in the only scheduled live televised debate. WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer will be the debate moderator. The panel will include Greg Bluestein, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Condace Pressley, from News 95.5/AM750, and Richard Elliot, from WSB-TV. The debate will take place Tuesday, June 6, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will air LIVE on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. EARLY VOTING Early voting began Tuesday in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana. Early polling locations will be open through June 16. A Handel aide said the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20. Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.