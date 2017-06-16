Storms damage JIA, UPS buildings

There’s damage on Jacksonvilles' north-side from storms that blew through Thursday afternoon including damage to a UPS building where heavy winds peeled off part of the roof.

Action News Jax was told there’s some water damage to the inside of the building as well.

Powerful winds also ripped off an awning and part of a warehouse roof at the Jacksonville International Airport.

A spokesperson for JIA said there’s minor water damage inside that building.

This was the downburst signature on First Alert Doppler HD that made it's way to JIA. #FirstAlertWX 3:53 pm**

Heavy rain, high winds, and hail swept across the area during Thursdays afternoon storms, and more storms are on there way according to the First Alert Weather Team.

No one was hurt during yesterday’s storms, but crews are working to get the buildings repaired so the current damage isn’t worsened by the storms expected in the coming days.



