news
Study: Broccoli extract lowers blood sugar for type 2 diabetes patients
Study: Broccoli extract lowers blood sugar for type 2 diabetes patients
By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here’s another reason to eat your greens.

>> Read more trending news

A powder containing a chemical found in broccoli sprouts is capable of lowering blood sugar levels of persons with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published Wednesday by Science Transitional Medicine.

The powder contains a highly concentrated dose of sulforaphane, according to study co-author Anders Rosengren of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

“We’re very excited about the effects we’ve seen and are eager to bring the extract to patients,” Rosengren told New Scientist. “We saw a reduction of glucose of about 10 percent, which is sufficient to reduce complications in the eyes, kidneys and blood.”

Rosengren and his colleagues conducted a 12-week experiment, with 97 people with type 2 diabetes taking either the sulforaphane powder or a placebo, The Scientist reported. Most of the participants continued to take metformin, a drug used to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Rosengren’s team discovered that the broccoli extract was able to reduce the participants’ blood glucose level by 10 percent compared to those who took the placebo, The Scientist reported.

“More research is needed to see if this repurposed drug can be used to treat type 2 diabetes, as it was only tested in a small number of people and only helped a subset of those who are taking it,” said Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK. She told New Scientist that “for now, we recommend that people continue with the treatment prescribed by their healthcare team.”

  • Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia is claiming that an air strike in Syria may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Reuters reported Friday. >> Read more trending news The Russian Defense Ministry said it was checking information that the air strike on May 28 near Raqqa, which targeted a meeting of IS leaders, may have killed Baghdadi, Reuters reported.  “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Baghdadi’s location has been unknown for sometime, although he was believed to have been in Iraq in October 2016, the BBC reported.  His only public appearance was in a video in June 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul after ISIS took over the Iraqi city, the BBC reported.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
  • Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    A couple in Carroll County is distraught after they said their neighbor, who is a firefighter, shot and killed their dog over a work boot. The couple said their neighbor walked onto their property Wednesday night and shot their dog, Junior, point-blank. >> Read more trending news  'All I heard was the gunshot come off, and I come around and see Junior laying on the ground,' Anthony Hogan said. According to the Sheriff's Office report, the neighbor, a deputy with the Carroll County Fire Department, told deputies he believed one of the couple's dogs took his work boot. He said he walked next door and Junior charged at him, nipping his pants leg. 'He should not have walked in the back of the yard No. 1, on my property. No. 2, he should have called,' Holly Baird said. The neighbor said he shot the dog because he thought he was going to be hurt. But Baird said the dog was 'playful, loving, caring. He wouldn't hurt a flea.' The couple said their puppy, Cupcake, is likely the one who took the boot. They said Junior couldn't have taken it because he was wearing a shock collar to keep him from roaming.  They said they don't understand why their neighbor didn't come to them first.  'I've got two other dogs and if they got out, I'm afraid he's going to shoot them,' Baird said. The Sheriff's Office said it's not filing any charges, but the couple can still pursue a warrant through a magistrate judge. 
  • Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Two Georgia inmates described as a danger to the public and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus have been captured. >> Read more trending news Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose had been captured in Tennessee following a car chase. Earlier in the day, they had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee. 
  • Duval, St. Johns school districts react to signing of controversial education bill
    Duval, St. Johns school districts react to signing of controversial education bill
    Going against the wishes of many school boards and superintendents, Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially signed a sweeping education bill, known as HB7069, that in part, steers state money toward privately-funded charter schools.   St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson tells WOKV, he has many concerns with the law, with increased recess time for elementary school students being just one item on the list.   'There is that requirement, but there's no really standard for increasing the day and, so, you're going to replace 20 minutes of instructional time somewhere,' explains Forson.   When it comes to the charter school part of the law, Forson says there's a couple of elements to that issue.   'You have the 'Schools of Hope' is what it is called under that bill, that allows charter schools to come to where a school has been performing poorly and they get additional dollars in order to open up and run that school, dollars that weren't necessarily available to the school district in order to provide services,' Forson says.   Forson says that creates a new problem as they don't have to serve all the students that were being served by the school that was struggling.   Forson also points out that under this new law, charter schools don't have all the same requirements as traditional public schools.   At this time, it's not believed any schools in St. Johns County will be affected by the charter school part of the law, at least not based on the most recent test scores, as the law only applies to public schools that have earned either a D or an F for three straight years.   Forson says another major problem with the law is the ability for school districts to meet the demands, as some of it takes effect July 1st, giving them only two weeks to prepare.   The interim Duval County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Pat Willis, has also released the following statement about the signing:   “I was hopeful our governor would veto HB7069 due to the devastating effects anticipated for all students in Florida. I am disappointed this has now been signed into law. This signature is truly a signal to families that inequities between traditional public schools and charter schools are acceptable, and restricting local control has outweighed the educational needs of our community. To remain proactive, my leadership team has been looking at possible scenarios and strategies due to expected shifts in funding, enrollment projections, operations, and transportation. There are far too many questions right now, but we will remain steadfast in our planning for the upcoming school year.”
