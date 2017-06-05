Listen Live
News
Summer program helps feed local kids
Summer program helps feed local kids

Summer program helps feed local kids

Summer program helps feed local kids

Updated:

Roughly one in three students are on free and reduced lunch in Duval County alone.

Now that school is out for the summer, the access to food significantly decreases for those children.

MORE: Summer means more hungry students in NE Florida | Jacksonville summer camp program to reach 1,700 more children

Feeding Northeast Florida is partnering up with the Jacksonville Children’s Commission… which provides summer camp programs for low-income and special needs children.

The organization will be distributing snack packs that contain easy to open, nutritional items.

Action News Jax reported last week that Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry found extra funding to extend the summer camp program, meaning they can serve an additional 1,700 children.

RELATED: Nassau schools create social media policies for employees

Several of the camp sites offer free snacks and lunches over the summer.

And the national non-profit: No Kid Hungry is working to make sure children have access to food.

Text “food” to 877-877 to get a text message response with the closest locations for free summer meals.

More Information:

https://jaxkids.org/

http://jaxkids.org/summercamp-directory/

http://www.jaxkids.net/#page=page-1

http://www.khou.com/news/local/verify/verify-can-you-text-food-for-free-kids-meals/444967336

http://www.summerfoodflorida.org/

