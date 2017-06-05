Summer programs helps feed local kids

Approximately 85,000 of the 128,000 students in Duval County participate in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program according to Duval County Public Schools.

Now that school is out for the summer, the access to food significantly decreases for those children.

Feeding Northeast Florida is partnering up with the Jacksonville Children’s Commission… which provides summer camp programs for low-income and special needs children.

The organization will be distributing snack packs that contain easy to open, nutritional items.

Action News Jax reported last week that Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry found extra funding to extend the summer camp program, meaning they can serve an additional 1,700 children.

Several of the camp sites offer free snacks and lunches over the summer.

And the national non-profit No Kid Hungry is working to make sure children have access to food.

The Duval County Public Schools has partnered with its foods service partner, Chartwells K12, to host more than 80 Summer Breakspot community feeding sites throughout the city which kicks off Monday.

The DCPS Summer Meals Program kicks off Monday

Text “food” to 877-877 to get a text message response with the closest locations for free summer meals.

