News
Surveillance images show Corrine Brown making bank transactions
Close

Surveillance images show Corrine Brown making bank transactions

Surveillance images show Corrine Brown making bank transactions

Surveillance images show Corrine Brown making bank transactions

Updated:

RELATED: Corrine Brown speaks for the first time since conviction 

For the first time outside the courtroom, we’re seeing photographs of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown that helped jurors decide her guilt or innocence.

That jury found Brown guilty on 18 of 22 counts last week.

The prosecution showed the jury more than two dozen surveillance images of Brown making transactions at the bank.

Now that the trial is over, Action News Jax got the exhibits through a public records request.

The surveillance images of Brown were likely a blow to her defense, which insisted her chief of staff Ronnie Simmons controlled her finances.

The jury also saw 40 surveillance images of Simmons withdrawing money from so-called “bogus charity” One Door for Education.

The FBI testified that cash would repeatedly appear minutes later in Brown’s account.

It’s been nearly a week since Brown learned the jury’s verdicts, but the jury has been far from silent since then.

On Monday, a juror texted a courtroom deputy about dismissed Juror 13, saying “I just heard on the news about juror voting not guilty on all charges because of Holy Spirit telling him so. I don’t know if it matters, but that is not true in the partial vote we had taken prior to removal.”

A new court document filed by Judge Timothy Corrigan on May 16 said that same juror sent a second text message on May 15 to clarify: “Meaning he stated that before any evidence was brought into the room.”

Judge Corrigan wrote that the courtroom deputy texted the juror back explaining that court rules prohibit communicating with the court about jury deliberations after returning a verdict.

Over the weekend, a juror emailed Brown’s attorney James Smith, saying she had something that could help with his appeal.

Smith plans to file a motion for permission to speak with that juror.

