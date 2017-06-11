SWAT callout ends in St. Augustine

A SWAT team has escorted a man who barricaded himself with a gun out of a St. Augustine home on Sunday.

The team was called out around 1 p.m. to the home at Highland Boulevard near County Road 207.

Police say the man is known to them but were not yet able to give other details.

A neighbor says this is at least the second time police have been called to the home.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 6:30 p.m. for the latest.