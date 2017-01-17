Gmail phishing scam may lead users to give up login info

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A new phishing scam is allowing hackers to gain access to unsuspecting Gmail users' accounts and target their login credentials, according to recent reports.
Mark Maunder, CEO of security service Wordfence, described the scam in detail in a blog post, adding that it is also targeting other services beyond Gmail.
Tech Times reported that the scam involves a hacker who has access to a user's account sending malicious emails with PDF attachments to people in the victim's contacts.
Because the emails are sent from a real account, the unsuspecting person opens the attachment, which opens in a new tab as a preview.
The new tab, which contains "accounts.google.com" in the address bar, prompts the user to login.
Once the user puts in his or her credentials, the hacker has access to the information.
There are a couple of ways to prevent falling victim to the hack, according to experts.
"Make sure there is nothing before the host name 'accounts.google.com' other than 'https://' and the lock symbol," Maunder said. "You should also take special note of the green color and lock symbol that appears on the left."
Two-step authentication is a simple step that users can take to prevent such a hack. The process involves a code being sent to the user's phone for further authentication before someone can gain access to a Gmail account.
More information can be found at Wordfence.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}