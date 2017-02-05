The Apple iPhone 5C displayed at an Apple Store in September of 2013 after the launch of the then new iPhone 5c.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A hacker, who accessed code used by the FBI to gain entry into the phone of one of the San Bernardino shooters, has now released part of that code to the public.

The hacker gained access to the code through the Israeli firm Cellebrite, which helped the FBI crack the shooter’s iPhone 5c after Apple refused to help.

The hacker spoke anonymously to the online publication Motherboard, explaining why he hacked into Cellubite and got the code and why he then posted it on Pastebin.

“It is important to demonstrate that when you create these tools, they will make it out. History should make that clear,” the hacker said.

That is also the reason Apple CEO Tim Cook gave on refusing to help the government gain entrance into the phone of the San Bernardino shooter in early 2016.

Creating software to break into iPhones or other phone systems is a risk and is “terrible for public safety,” Cook said at the time.

The hacked code can apparently crack older iPhones, and Blackberry and Android systems, too.

“The debate around backdoors is not going to go away; rather, it is almost certainly going to get more intense as we lurch toward a more authoritarian society,” the hacker warned Motherboard.