Jacksonville officers are searching for three teens who battered employees and escaped a juvenile justice facility Sunday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Luther Davis, 16-year-old Derek Browley and 15-year-old Justin Silva overpowered staff members, stole their keys and fled the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Facility on Lannie Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

JSO said the teens planned the escape. Officers and K-9s have not been able to locate them.

JSO is on the scene investigating and helping to find the teens, but authorities say this is not a JSO facility.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

