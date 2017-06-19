Listen Live
News
Teens sought after battering guards, escaping Jacksonville juvenile facility
Teens sought after battering guards, escaping Jacksonville juvenile facility

Teens sought after battering guards, escaping Jacksonville juvenile facility

Teens sought after battering guards, escaping Jacksonville juvenile facility

Updated:

Jacksonville officers are searching for three teens who battered employees and escaped a juvenile justice facility Sunday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Luther Davis, 16-year-old Derek Browley and 15-year-old Justin Silva overpowered staff members, stole their keys and fled the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Facility on Lannie Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

JSO said the teens planned the escape. Officers and K-9s have not been able to locate them.

LOCAL: One of two Baker County brothers sought in fatal shooting in custody

JSO is on the scene investigating and helping to find the teens, but authorities say this is not a JSO facility.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

