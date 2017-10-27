Tennessee nurse serenades dying cancer patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee nurse comforted a dying cancer patient by singing the woman’s favorite song at her bedside, and the emotional moment has gone viral, WTVF reported.
Margaret Smith, 63, was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville as her health declined due to liver cancer. She was waiting for a liver transplant, but doctors said health was too poor to survive the operation, WTVF reported.
Before she was moved to a nursing home in Cookeville, Smith was serenaded by nurse Olivia Neufelder, who sang her favorite song -- “Dancing in the Sky,” by Dani and Lizzy, WTVF reported.
"There was almost a sense of peace knowing that it was her favorite song and she did tell me it's the song she wants played at her funeral," Neufelder told WTVF. "She didn't feel like a patient at that time. I wanted her to know that she was loved even if her family wasn't able to be there."
Smith died Wednesday in the Cookeville nursing home.
“I recently lost my grandmother and went through a similar experience and I was singing to her as she passed too. Margaret really has helped me more than she knows,” Neufelder told WTVF.
The video was posted on Facebook early Tuesday by Smith’s daughter Megan Smith, and has been liked by 3.4 million viewers as of Friday morning.
“Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen,” Megan Smith wrote in a message directed toward Neufelder. “You truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother.”
Smith is survived by a daughter and son. A gofundme account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
This nurse sat with my mom for hours while the medicine from too much Anesthesia and sang a very special song to my sweet mother to comfort her. You never left her side by choice!! Words cannot describe the appreciation and love we feel for nurse Olivia who mom calls her angel! Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen, you truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother. God bless you Olivia! (I hope you all share this so it can find its way back to nurse Olivia in Vanderbilt )Posted by Megan Smith on Sunday, October 22, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself