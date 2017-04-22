Texas fire department hires first woman firefighter

For the first time in its 105-year history, a fire department in a southern Texas town has hired a woman as one of its firefighters, Fox News reported.
Bree Rios was officially hired April 12, joining the 108 men at the Harlingen Fire Department. Harlingen is located just north of Brownsville near the Mexican border.
“Here in Harlingen, it’s a first, and I’m proud to be that person,” the 25-year-old told KGBT. “It’s just something that I wanted to do ever since I was younger.”
Fire department Driver Victor Rios, a 24-year veteran, blazed the trail for his only daughter, the youngest of his three children, the Valley Morning Star reported.
“When she was little she told me, ‘Well, one of these days I’m going to work with you, daddy,’” Victor Rios told KGBT.
Bree Rios won’t be working with the fire department directly until she completes orientation and a firefighter course during the next four months, Fox News reported.
“I feel excited,” she told the Valley Morning Star. “I feel a lot of pressure. I heard a woman can’t compete when it comes to physical force. Hopefully, I can take on the role and become a great firefighter. I have support from the chief and other guys in the department.”
Great read...Posted by Harlingen Fire Department on Monday, April 17, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself