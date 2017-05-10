'These crashes are catastrophic.' The deadly impact of truck underride crashes
The force of the crash that killed James Mooney sheared off the top of his car.
'These crashes are catastrophic.' The deadly impact of truck underride crashes
By:
Patrick Terpstra News | WJAX
Updated:
Jennifer Tierney doubts her father ever saw the truck that took his life.
The big rig was backing into a field across a dark North Carolina highway one night in 1983.
"My dad had no opportunity to brake," Tierney said.
The car smashed into the tractor-trailer, wedging beneath it and rocketing out of the other side as a tangle of steel.
It finally stopped 40 feet away from the truck.
James Mooney died from massive head injuries, one of hundreds of Americans who die from truck underride deaths.
An investigation by the Cox Media Group Washington News Bureau looked at underride fatalities from the past five years using federal crash statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The numbers show 1,433 fatalities linked to underride collisions from 2011 to 2015, with 299 deaths in 2015.
California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas each accounted for 25 or more underride deaths.
Crash experts warn those numbers likely give only a partial picture of the fatalities because first responders rarely report all underride deaths.
For the first time, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash-tested a car traveling 35 mph hitting a truck equipped with a side guard.
Video of the collision shows the sedan bouncing off the side guard with the dummy's head protected by the airbag in a survivable crash.
The IIHS ran the same experiment with a car slamming into a truck without a side guard.
The dummy's head violently smashes into the side of the big rig as the car jams beneath the truck in what likely would be a fatal collision.
"These guards can reduce the likelihood the car will go underneath the trailer and therefore save some lives," said David Zuby, chief research officer for IIHS. "We wanted to show it is possible to provide a counter-measure."
Since 1952, the federal government has required underride guards for the back of trucks as protection in rear-end collisions.
It does not have a similar rule for safety systems like the one tested by IIHS, a relatively new device known as an AngelWing side underride guard.
The crash protection "has several complicating factors," said Sean McNally, a spokesman for the American Trucking Association.
Side guards add significant weight and can cause cracks in the frame rails of trailers, creating another safety issue, McNally said.
"Avoiding the crash in the first place is even more effective than trying to manage the impact of a crash," he said.
Since her father's death 33 years ago, Jennifer Tierney has fought to prevent side underride deaths, successfully pushing the federal government to require reflective tape on the side of trucks.
She is convinced underride guards will save lives.
"I'm absolutely delighted beyond belief that these underride crash tests have happened," she said. "It's been a long difficult battle to get something done. These crashes are catastrophic."
A Las Vegas couple is in mourning after their longtime pet pit bull attacked and killed their infant daughter Monday. The 6-month-old girl, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, was playing in a walker near the pit bull mix when the dog attacked, according to Las Vegas Now. The girl’s mother tried to stop the attack, but the dog had inflicted severe damage to the girl. The baby, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. KHON in Honolulu reported that the parents, who are originally from Hawaii, were stunned by the attack. The girl’s mother, Layla Tsuda, said the dog, Mana, had not bitten anyone in the nine years the family owned the pet. Tsuda told the news station she left her daughter unattended just long enough to go to the restroom. When she returned, she found Mana biting the infant. “I have no words to explain my pain,” Tsuda told KHON in a statement. Las Vegas police said the mauling appeared to be a tragic accident and that charges were not likely to be filed against the parents, Las Vegas Now reported. >> Read more trending stories A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses. The page described Kamiko as “a happy and loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin.” “We just want to thank you in advance for any help and support,” the family wrote. “Aloha (goodbye) and mahalo (thank you).” KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas reported that Mana was put down Tuesday by Clark County officials. A county spokesman said that a dog that killed a person could not be put up for adoption. Mark Gibson, a dog trainer and behaviorist, told the news station that dogs, which are pack animals, feel the urge to determine hierarchy when a dominant person or dog is not present. Family dogs are also sometimes jealous when a small child is introduced into the mix. More often, dogs just want to play, Gibson said. “So the dog may have had no malice whatsoever toward the baby,” Gibson told the station. “But it just got so rough with it, that it was having a fun time chomping and biting and the baby was killed because of it.”
Tuesday is national Teacher Appreciation Day and some restaurants and retailers are offering “freebies” and deals to the country’s educators. Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week as well, and so do most of the deals. Here’s a list: Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase. Aerosoles: Aerosoles is giving teachers 15 percent off any shoes priced $39.99 or higher. Apple: Save up to $200 on Macs with education pricing. Banana Republic: Teachers and students can get 15 percent off their full-price purchase when they show a student or teacher ID. (Not valid at Bananas Republic Factory stores.) Barnes & Noble: Get 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Week and 20 percent off the rest of the year. Bose: Teachers get up to 15 percent off most of its products. Costco: Teachers who sign up for a new membership online will get $50 in exclusive savings. Dollar Tree: A valid school ID gets teachers 10 percent off their total purchase. Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com. JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day. The deal is good for in-store and online purchases. J.Crew: Both teachers and college students can get 15 percent off a purchase with a valid ID. The offer is good at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores only. This offer cannot be used for online orders. The Limited: Get 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show a school ID. Michael’s: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day at Michael’s. Microsoft: Microsoft is offering a free download of Microsoft Office 365 for teachers and students. Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent their entire purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week. MOD Pizza: Free pizza or salad on Tuesday. PDQ: On Tuesday, teachers can get 50 percent off their entire check. A valid ID is required. The Scholastic Store: Teachers can download 100 free printables and five free posters. Staples: Sign up for the Teacher Rewards Program and get 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back on teaching and art supplies. Talbots: Teachers can save 15 percent on regular priced items every day at Talbots. A valid teacher ID is required for the discount. For more teacher discounts, click here. Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers.
A Texas couple left the world last month the same way they began their relationship 62 years ago -- holding hands. Thomas and Delma Ledbetter, of Lake Jackson, died less than 90 minutes apart on April 21. KPRC 2 in Houston reported that the couple ended up in a nursing home after they fell ill within days of one another. Delma Ledbetter fell ill first, followed by her husband. “We got him over to the nursing home with mama,” the couple’s daughter, Donetta Nichols, told the news station. “They had pushed their little beds together, and mama was laying right there, facing him. She was asleep, and Daddy goes, and he reached over there, and he grabbed a hold of her hand, and he just laid there with her, and it was so sweet.” Tom Ledbetter died a short time later. His wife followed not long after. “I mean, it was exactly how they wanted to go,” Nichols said. “It couldn’t have been any better.” Nichols explained that her parents were introduced by a mutual friend in Florida, where Tom Ledbetter was stationed in the military. Their first date happened when Delma Ledbetter accompanied him as he moved his car one day. “They drove around two, three different blocks or whatever, and they came back, and they parked, and he said he reached over, and he grabbed her hand, and he said, 'I don't know what made me do it,'” Nichols told KPRC 2. “He said, 'I just reached over and gave her a kiss on the cheek.’” The couple married three weeks later. Over the years, they had two daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In their later years, they traveled the country together, camping at a variety of campsites, their joint obituary said. “Their love was a testimony to many, and was surely a match made in heaven,” the death notice read. “Although the family is filled with sadness, they are left with many loving memories until the time comes that they are all together again.” Click here to read the couple’s obituary and to see a slideshow of family photos. People on social media were inspired by the Ledbetters’ love story, posting about the couple’s devotion -- in multiple languages.
A juror has been dismissed from deliberations in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. The original 12 person panel deliberated about twelve hours over two days and had been set to resume at 9AM Wednesday. WOKV was inside of the courtroom at 8:14AM when all three prosecutors, the defense attorney, and Brown took their seats, and District Judge Timothy Corrigan came in. Corrigan had notified the attorneys overnight that he would convene a hearing after an issue raised by a juror, although there was no public notice the hearing would take place. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown According to Corrigan, his Courtroom Deputy got a call from one of the jurors in this case Tuesday night. This juror said she was speaking only on her behalf, although she felt other jurors had a similar concern. She said one of the jurors had been talking about “higher beings” and making comments about that while also mentioning Brown. The Courtroom Deputy gives jurors her phone number as normal protocol so that they can notify her if they’re running late for traffic or for any similar matter, according to Corrigan. The Deputy stopped the juror from saying anything further, telling her that she couldn’t talk about the case, but adding that she would tell the Judge. Corrigan notified the attorneys and spent the evening studying case law. Wednesday morning, he asked the attorneys for their view on what should happen, and both Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva and Defense Attorney James Smith III agreed that the juror who made the phone call needed to be further questioned to determine the scope of the issue and whether it’s something the court needs to intervene in. Corrigan agreed to question the juror, although he says he did so “reluctantly”, because of the need to protect the secrecy of what is discussed inside of the deliberation room. It’s the same reason he decided to conduct that questioning in a closed session, adding also that there was the potential for these comments to have ties to the jurors’ religious beliefs. While there was some case law for times when there were concerns about a juror that led the Judge to question him or her, Corrigan noted that those cases generally involved some kind of problem raised in the deliberation room before the individual questioning, wherein this jury has shown no signs of problems in their work so far. In one case Corrigan cited, the Judge first re-instructed the jury before moving to individual questioning- but Duva pointed out that the jury has been frequently instructed so far, and it’s tough to determine what further instruction would be effective. Duva added that it was important to act now or the situation “could get a lot worse”. He raised the possibility of questioning the foreperson or potentially polling the jury as well. Smith agreed in the desire to have the scope of the questioning be as limited as possible, but that questioning is needed. That questioning lasted a little over an hour in a closed session of court. The juror who the question was raised about has since been identified as Juror 13, and he has been dismissed. When Corrigan asked the attorneys whether they had any objection to what took place and the plan moving forward, he added that Smith’s objections were preserved for the record. That indicates that Smith had raised at least one objection during the closed session, although the details of that have not been publicly released. Corrigan says he will determine at a future date whether to unseal the transcript of the closed session. THE JURY: Who are the 12 jurors that will deliver the verdicts for now-former Rep. Corrine Brown? The first alternate juror, who is Juror 5, has now been seated with the full panel. The gender composition of the jury remains at seven men and five women, but other components have changed. The new juror is a Hispanic male and he replaces a white male, so there are are now three white females, four white males, two black females, one black male, and two Hispanic males seated on the panel. The juror who was dismissed lives in Middleburg, whereas the new one is from Jacksonville- so now ten of the 12 jurors live in Jacksonville, while one is in Bunnell and one is from a city that couldn’t be determined in the selection process. Corrigan instructed the jury to start deliberations from scratch, in order to ensure all parties involved get a fair and thorough deliberation. He asked each juror individually if they would be able to set aside any prior votes and discussions in order to truly start from scratch, and they each responded that they could. The jury moved in to the deliberation room at 10:31AM to officially start this second round. It didn’t take long in to these deliberations for the jury to have a question for the Judge- which is the first time there has been a question from the jury room since deliberations started. The question was whether Brown was responsible for everything on her filed tax returns, even if she did not provide the information to the CPA or sign the tax form. The Judge issued a written response to them, saying only that they were to follow the jury instructions that were given to them before deliberations started. Later in the day, the jury asked a second question- whether the government had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all four provisions listed in the jury instructions dealing specifically with the mail fraud charges. The instructions for these charges say the government must show that Brown knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud, intended to defraud, used false representations about material facts, and caused a private or commercial interstate carrier to be used in this scheme. Corrigan interpreted the question to be asking whether the government has to prove all of those beyond a reasonable doubt, or only some. The Judge and both attorneys agreed the answer should be yes- and that was written and sent in to the deliberation room. IN DEPTH: Detailing the charges facing now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown is facing a total of 22 charges, which includes three years of filing false personal income tax returns and a charge of corrupt endeavor to obstruct the administration of the internal revenue laws. The majority of the charges are mail and wire fraud counts which related to an alleged scheme connected to a “bogus” charity called One Door For Education. Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and One Door President Carla Wiley have pleaded guilty for their parts in the fraud, which involved soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to the group- which they claimed was a non-profit- and using the money for their own personal expenses or to pay for events instead. Brown says she believed One Door was a legitimate charity when she was soliciting the money. She further says she didn’t closely monitor her finances or office matters, instead trusting Simmons to handle all of that- a trust she says he betrayed. There are a total of four alternates who sat through the trial proceedings, including the one that has now been moved to the full panel. Since deliberations began Monday afternoon, they have been kept in a separate room in the courthouse, but have not yet been dismissed and have been instructed not to discuss the case. WOKV is inside of the courtroom as deliberations continue. Get frequent updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
On Sunday, families across the country will give mom a break from kitchen duties and take her out for brunch or dinner. Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out – six out of 10 consumers say they are treating mom to lunch or dinner out – and restaurants across the country are happy to accommodate. If you are thinking about taking your mom out, here are a few deals you may want to consider. (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, check with local restaurants to make sure.) Baskin-Robbins: Baskin-Robbins has special cakes for Mother’s Day and a coupon for $3 off of $15 online or in-store orders. Good through May 21. Beef O’ Brady’s: Mom’s eat free (up to a $10 value) with the purchase of another entrée. Bertucci’s: On Mother’s Day, moms get a coupon for a free dessert on their next visit. Billy Sims BBQ: Moms receive a free single meat sandwich, a side, and a souvenir cup. Bonefish Grill: Purchase $50 in gift cards for mom, and get a free $10 bonus card. Boston Market: Boston Market has a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal for Mother’s Day. Also, every guest who dines at Boston Market on Mother’s Day will receive a coupon for a free cookie on his or her next visit (redeemable May 15 – 31, while supplies last). Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy $50 in gift cards for mom and get a $10 bonus card. Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill: Charlie Brown’s is featuring a 3-course meal starting at $19.99 for Mother’s Day. Each mom will receive two $10 vouchers for future visits. Del Frisco’s Grille: Mother’s receive a complimentary signature lemon cake jar. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Mothers will get a complimentary lunch or dinner dining card for their next visit, while supplies last. Jefferson’s: Mom gets a free lunch or dinner at Jefferson’s on Mother’s Day. Only valid at participating locations. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating. LaMar’s Donuts: Moms get a free red velvet cake donut and a free small coffee on Mother’s Day. Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar Grill: Mother’s get a free $10 gift card for use on the next visit when you dine over Mother’s Day weekend. This offer is available at select locations only. Macaroni Grill: Macaroni Grill will offer a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu Saturday and Sunday. In addition, all Moms who dine at Macaroni Grill on Mother’s Day weekend will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entrée to be used at their next visit to Macaroni Grill before May 31. Macaroni Grill is offering a 25 percent off electronic gift cards through Sunday. Marble Slab Creamery: Marble Slab has special cakes for Mother’s Day and $3 off an online order. Use the online code MOM17. The offer is good through Friday. You can place your order at order.marbleslab.com McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: Mothers get at complimentary chocolate dipped strawberry on Sunday. Mimi’s Cafe: Moms get at free take home gift and coupon for your next visit at Mimi’s Cafe. Outback Steakhouse: Buy $50 in gift cards in restaurant or online and get a $10 bonus card. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: All moms will receive a complimentary $25 dining card to use on a future visit. Shoney’s: Mothers get a free slice of strawberry pie with a purchase of a food bar or entrée. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating. Sub Zero Ice Cream: Mothers get a free small ice cream cone on Mother’s Day with the purchase of another ice cream at participating locations (limit one per family, per visit). TCBY: Mom gets one free small size cup of frozen yogurt (up to 6 oz.) on Mother’s Day. Valid at participating locations. The Melting Pot: Mom can have a free “MOMosa” or receive a free Mother’s Day meal when they dine with at least three other paid adults. Check with local restaurants to see if they’re participating. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: All moms receive a certificate for a free entree on their next visit. Tijuana Flats: Moms get a free entree at Tijuana Flats on Mother’s Day. Not valid with any other offer; only at participating locations. Wienerschnitzel: Moms will get a chili cheese dog, small fries, and small Pepsi on the house with proof of “mom-bership.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself