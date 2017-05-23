Thieves again targeting unlocked cars in Julington Creek, Fruit Cove

St. Johns County residents in Julington Creek and Fruit Cove are concerned after a rash of car break-ins.

It’s the latest in a string of car break-ins in the 32259 zip code.

Around a dozen cars were broken into Lige Branch Lane between Julington Creek and Roberts Road in the early hours of May 20.



The suspects stole gift cards, cash and other property from the cars.

This area is normally a quiet area of the county where kids ride scooters and walk their dogs



“I’ve lived here 12 years never had any issues,” says resident Scott Rohleder.



Rohleder discovered two of his cars were ransacked. All the victims had their cars unlocked.

Rohleder says police told him they are looking for two teenagers.



“There’s not anything you can do if someone breaks your window and really go through things, says Rohleder. “You just can’t make it easily accessible to anybody."



According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the northwest section of the county is targeted most by car thieves. There have been nearly 100 break-ins in 2017 and most of them were unlocked.