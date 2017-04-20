Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

Dow wants study scrapped: Dow Chemical wants the White House to dismiss a study that suggests pesticides the company use are harmful to 1,800 endangered or threatened species. The Associated Press is reporting that Dow sent letters to the White House claiming the study is flawed. Dow’s CEO, Andrew Liveris, is an adviser to President Donald Trump, and leads a White House manufacturing work group.

O’Reilly is out: Fox News announced Wednesday that it is cutting ties with Bill O’Reilly after more women have come forward to accuse the network’s biggest star of sexual harassment. A statement from the company read in part, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” The New York Times reported on April 1 that $13 million had been paid to settle five cases of alleged sexual misconduct involving O’Reilly. More than half of O’Reilly’s advertisers pulled out of “The O’Reilly Factor” soon after the story appeared in the Times.

Williams is pregnant: Serena Williams is expecting her first child this fall, according to the tennis star’s spokeswoman. Williams posted a picture of herself on Snapchat Wednesday, wearing a one-piece bathing suit with a caption that read "20 weeks." She is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Hernandez suicide: Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez said they saw no indication that the former NFL star and convicted murderer was intending to kill himself. Hernandez was found dead in his cell early Wednesday, hanging from a bed sheet that was tied to his cell window. Hernandez took his own life five days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder. He was serving a prison term of life without the possibility of parole for another murder.

Pilot program for vets: The Department of Defense has announced a pilot program that allows some veterans to use their health care benefits at CVS drug stores. The program, being tested in Phoenix, Arizona, allows vets to use CVS "MinuteClinics" for the treatment of mild injuries or minor illnesses.

And one more

Today is April 20, or 4/20, a day on which marijuana advocates around the world gather to celebrate, in a variety of ways, the cannabis plant. There are events planned in cities across the country and around the world Thursday.

