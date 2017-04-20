Listen Live
News
7 things to know now: O'Reilly is out; Williams is pregnant; Hernandez suicide
Photo Credit: Kin Cheung/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams covers her face after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. A spokeswoman for Williams says the tennis star is pregnant. Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 19, 2017: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall." Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

Dow wants study scrapped: Dow Chemical wants the White House to dismiss a study that suggests pesticides the company use are harmful to 1,800 endangered or threatened species. The Associated Press is reporting that Dow sent letters to the White House claiming the study is flawed. Dow’s CEO, Andrew Liveris, is an adviser to President Donald Trump, and leads a White House manufacturing work group.

O’Reilly is out: Fox News announced Wednesday that it is cutting ties with Bill O’Reilly after more women have come forward to accuse the network’s biggest star of sexual harassment. A statement from the company read in part, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” The New York Times reported on April 1 that $13 million had been paid to settle five cases of alleged sexual misconduct involving O’Reilly. More than half of O’Reilly’s advertisers pulled out of “The O’Reilly Factor” soon after the story appeared in the Times.

Williams is pregnant: Serena Williams is expecting her first child this fall, according to the tennis star’s spokeswoman. Williams posted a picture of herself on Snapchat Wednesday, wearing a one-piece bathing suit with a caption that read "20 weeks." She is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Hernandez suicide: Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez said they saw no indication that the former NFL star and convicted murderer was intending to kill himself. Hernandez was found dead in his cell early Wednesday, hanging from a bed sheet that was tied to his cell window. Hernandez took his own life five days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder. He was serving a prison term of life without the possibility of parole for another murder.

Pilot program for vets: The Department of Defense has announced a pilot program that allows some veterans to use their health care benefits at CVS drug stores. The program, being tested in Phoenix, Arizona, allows vets to use CVS "MinuteClinics" for the treatment of mild injuries or minor illnesses.

And one more

Today is April 20, or 4/20, a day on which marijuana advocates around the world gather to celebrate, in a variety of ways, the cannabis plant. There are events planned in cities across the country and around the world Thursday.

In case you missed it

The Latest News Headlines

  • Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    A police officer was shot dead and a gunman killed near Paris’ famed Champs Elysees on Thursday night. >> Read more trending news The attacker, who was not identified, was killed by officers returning fire after he aimed at police before 9:30 p.m. local time and fired multiple shots, according to the French interior ministry. Two other people were seriously injured. It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack. Authorities have launched a counter-terrorism investigation.
  • Free pot giveaway leads to arrests near U.S. Capitol
    Free pot giveaway leads to arrests near U.S. Capitol
    The battle over federal and local marijuana laws played out Thursday on the streets of Washington, D.C.  U.S. Capitol police arrested four pot-legalization advocates on federal charges of possessing and distributing marijuana. The group was handing out free joints to interested congressional staffers, federal employees and curious tourists on a city-owned sidewalk across the street from the U.S. Capitol. >> Read more trending news Possessing up to 2 ounces of pot is legal in the District of Columbia as long as it’s not on federal property. City law also allows distribution of marijuana up to an ounce as long as money isn't exchanged. Organizer Adam Eidinger said the protesters are calling on Congress to vote on an amendment that would prohibit the federal government from interfering with state and local laws legalizing the drug. He said he was surprised by the arrests.“We're going to have to regroup right now and decide what to do, but this was not expected,” Eidinger said after four of his volunteers were led away in handcuffs. “This is a lawful place to give away cannabis because it’s D.C. land.'The Trump administration has a different view on the legalization of marijuana. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly reiterated this week that possessing marijuana is against federal law.“Until law is changed by the United States Congress, we in DHS along with the rest of the federal government, are sworn to uphold all the laws that are on the books,” Kelly said. One of the volunteers led away by police was RachelRamone Donlan. Before her arrest, the Boston native said she was protesting because she’s worried about the Trump administration's vow to fight pot legalization. “I’m concerned about what the federal government's going do,” Donlan said. “I’m worried about Massachusetts and the states’ rights.”The organizers do not expect this to be the last showdown with the federal government. Advocates plan to light up joints on the steps of the U.S. Capitol next week.
  • Two police officers shot, 1 grazed in downtown Seattle robbery
    Two police officers shot, 1 grazed in downtown Seattle robbery
    Two Seattle police officers were shot during an armed robbery in downtown Seattle. A third officer was grazed by a bullet and a fourth officer was hit in the head. There were two suspects involved, a man and a woman. The man is dead. There was initially believed to be a third suspect, but detectives determined that person was not involved. The shooting happened in downtown Seattle at about 1:32 p.m. Thursday.  >> Read more trending news One female officer, 42, was shot in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by her bulletproof vest. She is in stable condition.  A second officer, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chin and ribcage and is in serious but stable condition. Both are at an area hospital. A third officer was grazed in the hand. A fourth officer was struck in the head with a bottle. Police said the incident began with a robbery call at the 7-Eleven where two suspects fled. Officers caught up with them about a block away, and one officer began fighting with a man the ground. While the officer was fighting, a female suspect came up and hit the officer on the head with a bottle. The suspects then fled and there was an exchange of gunfire with officers. Two of the officers who fired were shot. The male suspect fled into a building at Madison and Western and barricaded himself inside. Police used flash bangs and sent a robot inside to determine where the man was and if he was alive. Police later said the man was found dead inside the building. Seattle police could not say if he was shot or how he died. The female suspect was also detained. This is the first time a Seattle police officer has been shot since 2009.  Click here for the latest on this story from KIRO7.com.
  • Is Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy getting ready to resign?
    Is Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy getting ready to resign?
    U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), told an Iowa newspaper that he expects a Supreme Court justice will resign this year, opening up a seat that President Donald Trump will be able to nominate someone to fill.  Grassley refused to name the justice he believes will resign but told the Muscatine Journal that he had heard rumors that a resignation is coming by summer.  'I would expect a resignation this summer,' Grassley said during a Q&A session with the newspaper. While Grassley did not name the justice he believes will submit his or her resignation, others said Justice Anthony Kennedy has been quietly telling friends and colleagues that he intends to resign his seat this summer.  Kennedy, 80, has talked with former law clerks and others about retirement, according to a story by CNN. The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration is already looking at its next nominee should Kennedy decide to leave the Court. Bloomberg News reported last week that “Kennedy has given no public indication of his plans, but he has drawn attention with a handful of semiprivate scheduling decisions. Perhaps most significantly, his next law clerk reunion will take place during the last weekend of June, offering the possibility that he will spring a piece of news on the gathering. The timing is noteworthy because previous Kennedy reunions took place every five years, and this one comes four years after the 2013 event.” Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter and co-host of Bloomberg Radio’s 'Bloomberg Law,' offered both sides of the argument over Kennedy’s retirement in a podcast Monday. Stohr mentioned the timing of the clerk reunion as one of the signs Kennedy may be planning to retire. On the other side, Stohr said the power Kennedy wields on the court would be hard for anyone to walk away. Kennedy has been considered the “swing” vote among the nine justices for many years. With four strong conservatives – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and the late Antonin Scalia – and four equally strident liberals – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg – it often fell to the moderate Kennedy to cast a deciding vote on a case.  For his part, Kennedy has kept mum on his future plans. The next person to be nominated to serve on the court will face a different road to the bench. The vote on the “nuclear option” prior to the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch earlier this month, has changed the process for confirming justices.  It now takes a simple majority of 51 votes – instead of a “supermajority” of 60 votes – to confirm a nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate, so while Democrats can still drag out the confirmation process, if the Republicans vote together they can push through Trump’s nominee. 
  • Suspect in custody after Beach Boulevard home invasion, sexual battery
    Suspect in custody after Beach Boulevard home invasion, sexual battery
    It's a major relief for everyone on the Southside.   The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Travis Jakubowski, 28, after a reported home invasion and sexual battery on Beach Boulevard earlier this week.   The unit commander of JSO's Special Assault Unit, Lt. Sharon Scott, says the arrest comes thanks to a tip from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, who reported a similar suspect description in a suspicious incident in their jurisdiction.   'The detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office worked together with the Baker County Sheriff's Office and obtained a video surveillance that showed the suspect and his vehicle. Armed with that information, detectives were able to locate the same vehicle on the video from a camera near the scene of the home invasion,' says Scott.   Scott says that new information was released to the public and to patrol, who helped identify the suspect, as Jakubowski.   Jakubowski was arrested on the Southside at a family member’s residence Wednesday night, for armed home invasion, armed sexual battery, and false imprisonment. As for the incident in Baker County, WOKV has obtained the offense report, stemming from an incident on April 14th.   According to the report, a couple claimed their 17-year-old daughter and her friend had a strange interaction with a man at a gas station. The man is accused of staring at the two and then pulling a three foot-long Machete out of his vehicle and running his fingers up the blade. He then pulled out a large sledge hammer, before eventually implying that he was carrying a handgun. The teen’s dad later tracked down the same man at a nearby campground, but when he approached him about the gas station incident, the man apparently drove off. 
