Three bodies found in Brunswick home, community concerned

Brunswick Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating three dead bodies found inside a home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street on Sunday.

Police say they found the bodies, after doing a welfare check and have spent hours combing through the Brunswick home for evidence.

“I’m kind of scared to come out of my own house,” said neighbor Sheila Anderson.

It’s that same fear and concern that many neighbors are feeling in this Brunswick neighborhood, as they learned their neighbors are dead.

Some think it could have been a home invasion.

“Oh man I was blown away, you know,” said Anderson.

That’s because Sheila Anderson says she knew the people that lived inside the home.

“They didn’t bother anybody, they stayed to themselves, and they had their grandchild there. Him and his wife, they go to church,” said Anderson.

It was those same church members police say brought them to the home off Wolfe Street Sunday afternoon.

“They didn’t attend church, this morning which was out of the ordinary, and they wanted officers to come out and check on them,” said Captain Angela Smith with Brunswick Police Department.

“The whole membership was shocked because they didn’t show up at church this morning," said Mt. Zion church member Tony Polite. “I just want to pray for them and my Mt.Zion family.”

Some neighbors say this type of crime has become common in the area and they’re getting out.

“I don’t know why it happened, but this stuff is getting, they need to stop this crime going around in this city, in this town. It’s time for me to get up out of here. I’m telling you, because you just don’t never know, because it could have been me,” said Anderson.

Police are waiting to inform family members before releasing the names.

They’re not confirming if foul play was involved or not.

