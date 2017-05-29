Tiger Woods arrested early Memorial Day

Tiger Woods is facing DUI charges after being arrested early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla.

Woods was booked just after 7 a-m. He was released around 10:50 on his own recognizance.

According to the Palm Beach County sheriff's office's online records, Woods was pulled over around 3 a.m. and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods recently underwent surgery on his back, which has kept him out of recent PGA Tours. Records show he hasn't played professionally in months.

Neither Woods nor the PGA Tour has commented on this mornings arrest.

