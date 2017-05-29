Listen Live
News
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriffâ€™s Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

Updated:

8 P.M. UPDATE: The 14-time major champion says in a statement that alcohol wasn't involved.

Woods says he didn't realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly. He also says he understands the severity of what he did and takes full responsibility.

Woods had a fourth back surgery on April 20. He wrote in an update on his website last Wednesday that the fusion surgery gave him instant relief from pain and that he hasn't felt this good in years.

Update, 4:30 p.m.: Tiger Woods’ Jupiter restaurant in the heart of Harbourside is closed today for a “private event.”

The Woods, which opened in the fall of 2015, has apparently been shuttered on Mondays for the past month, according to a Harbourside valet.

That includes Memorial Day.

When asked if he knew who or what the events have been for, the valet said he “couldn’t say.”

Original story

Jupiter police stopped the golf legend, and Jupiter Island resident, around 3 a.m. Monday as he drove southbound on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, a police spokeswoman said.

The area is near Jupiter Middle School and 1 to 2 miles south of Indiantown Road.

Eldrick Woods, 41, was booked around 7 a.m. into the Palm Beach County Jail and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show.

The booking charges Woods with DUI-unlawful blood alcohol/DUI, which could refer to either alcohol or drugs.

Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said she did not know which. She also did not know if anyone else was in Woods’ car. Rightler did not know what testing was done on the scene or at the jail.

She said she has not seen a report, which she said should be available some time Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, the intersection was mostly quiet except for two television crews and their vehicles.

Woods’ southern direction was away from both his private exclusive home near the beach in southern Martin County, and his corporate office and restaurant at Jupiter’s Harbourside dining and entertainment complex. On Monday afternoon, a sign outside said the restaurant was closed for a private event.

Woods’ arrest took place about 10 minutes south of his eatery, The Woods, a modern upscale sports bar he opened in August 2015.

The golfer’s web page so far has not mentioned the arrest.

He did publish a posting Wednesday, after his two-day charity event Tiger Jam in Las Vegas the previous weekend. Celebrities Kate Upton, Chris Paul, Kid Rock and Darius Rucker participated.

The posting also mentions his continuing recovery from a back injury, saying he’s intent on returning to competitive golf.

He has undergone four surgeries, most notably fusion surgery just more than a month ago, to help with back spasms. The problems kept him from the 2017 Honda Classic in nearby Palm Beach Gardens. The 14-time major champion has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3, where he shot an opening-round 77.

On Wednesday, Woods wrote on his news blog that he hasn’t “felt this good in years,” adding that “it was instant nerve relief. He said that “right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote. “I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again. Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two-and-a-half to three months.”

The man who had been a teen golfing sensation has earned more than $110 million on tour, with 79 victories since 1996, but has played in just one event this year and withdrew from The Masters in advance of the play in April.

But it was his personal life that took the spotlight in 2009. Woods was in a crash outside his Orlando-area home that led to revelations of numerous affairs. Woods would publicly apologize in February 2010 and spend four months out of from the game. He also later divorced Elin Nordegren, who lives in Seminole Landing in Juno Beach.

Woods’ arrest is not the first in Jupiter for a high-profile sports personality.

A timeline of Tiger Woods' career

In 2007, Tony La Russa, then manager of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his Ford SUV at an intersection just blocks from Roger Dean Stadium, where the Cardinals and Marlins conduct spring training.

La Russa had dined that evening with entertainer Vic Damone and two other friends. Police said La Russa was either asleep or passed out, with his foot on the brake and the engine running. He later publicly accepted responsibility for bad judgment and pleaded guilty.

