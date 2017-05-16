An Action News Jax investigation into safety problems in a local neighborhood is now getting results.

Earlier this month, we told you a woman's home was damaged twice by hit-and-run drivers.

The city of Jacksonville just installed equipment to look into safety in the area. City officials say the study will go at least through July.

Angie Nix said a car came barreling into a bedroom of the home she rents in April.

In October, a SUV hit her garage.

Nix wasn't hurt either time, but she has been stressed about what could happen next.

Her stress was put on pause when she came home and saw a traffic device at her corner.

"When I got home [Monday] night, I was really excited to see that something was in place,” Nix said.

The home is at the corner of Ortega Park Boulevard and Seaboard Avenue.

Nix believes the problem is speeders.

“I'm always particular to set my cruise control at 30 [mph] when I drive down that road, and [drivers] ride right up on my tail and get angry with me for going the speed limit, so I'm very hopeful to see change,” Nix said.

On Tuesday, Action News Jax wanted to learn more about the traffic device, but city officials said they can't share information about how it works, or what kind of data it's collecting or looking into, because they don’t want to compromise the results.

“I'm hoping it's catching the speed that people are taking as they go through the intersection, both straight through and as they round the corner, and I'm also hoping it's catching the number of vehicles that run the stop sign,” Nix said.

Police are still looking for the driver of a Hyundai SUV and a 2012-2016 black Nissan Altima with damage, the vehicles suspected in the hit-and-run crashes that damaged Nix's home.