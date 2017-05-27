Listen Live
Transportation
The Golden Gate Bridge turns 80
The Golden Gate Bridge turns 80

The Golden Gate Bridge turns 80
Photo Credit: John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images
The Golden Gate Bridge is awash in warm light from the setting sun in San Francisco, California, February 13, 2015.

The Golden Gate Bridge turns 80

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO -  The Golden Gate Bridge marks its 80th year Saturday. 

The iconic bridge opened to pedestrians on May 27, 1937, and opened to vehicular traffic the next day.

The Golden Gate Bridge, which took over four years to construct, was an engineering marvel of its time. The bridge continues to be one of the country's most recognizable landmarks.

