List ranks best U.S. cities to get married

A couple exchanges rings as they are wed during a group Valentine's day wedding at the National Croquet Center on February 14, 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post

Looking for a place to get married? A new study claims that there is a premiere wedding destination in our own backyard.

According to WalletHub, Orlando ranks as the second-best city for weddings in the United States, and Atlanta is right behind at third. The study looked at factors such as the average cost of a wedding, the number of wedding chapels, churches and bridal shops in an area and the area with the most attractions.

>> Read more trending stories

WalletHub said its methodology involved comparing 15 U.S. cities in cost, activities and attractions and facilities and services.

The eastern half of the country dominates the list. Not surprisingly, Las Vegas tops the list.

Cincinnati, Ohio; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Miami and Austin, Texas, made the top 20 of the list at fifth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 18th, respectively.

Other cities on the list include Spokane, Washington, 24th; Pittsburgh 29th, Seattle 32th, Tulsa, Oklahoma, No. 36th, Los Angeles 39th and Memphis, Tennessee, 43rd.

The full list ranking 150 cities can be found at WalletHub.

Kelcie Willis of the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.