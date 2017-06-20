The path of a potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico won't necessarily change rain chances in the Northeast Florida region.
The First Alert Weather team is continuing to monitor the storm, currently named Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm shows a path towards Louisiana and Texas.
Computer models are in fairly good agreement taking Potential Tropical Cyclone Three towards TX & LA Wed. PM/Thu. AM pic.twitter.com/jJ0irR42SU— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) June 20, 2017
Midweek rain from the fringes of this storm, which could be named Cindy if classified as a Tropical Storm, will add to an already damp start to the summer for the region, but will impact the Florida Pandandle.
We are on the fringes but still getting some enhanced tropical moisture from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three pic.twitter.com/UylUrHjc29— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) June 20, 2017
Tropical Storm Bret will continue its northwestern track. It will eventually weaken in the Caribbean.
Tropical Storm Bret will not impact our local area and will dissipate later this week in the Caribbean #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/C49yUC3Ivc— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) June 20, 2017
#firstalertwx flooding rains I-10 corridor+iso tornadoes-PTC #3.Jax impacts-"Talking Tropics With Mike": https://t.co/g2yHcrlqpW @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/vbg86Mz2n2— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 20, 2017
