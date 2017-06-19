Tropical Storm Bret forms in eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the east Caribbean.
Bret formed out of an area of broad low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for a second named storm as tropical wave 93L in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean continues to become more organized.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Pair of concerns over Atlantic Basin
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for part of the Louisiana coast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three - see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dPsEx25RVl— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2017
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for part of the Louisiana coast because of a third storm -- Potential Tropical Cyclone 3.
The main hazard from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to be heavy rainfall of 4 to 8 in. with isolated maximum amounts of 10 in. pic.twitter.com/LRdNAdI8G3— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2017
The storms are not likely to have direct impact on Jacksonville, but heavy rain for Northeast Florida and South Georgia is expected Tuesday and Wednesday regardless of the development of the storms.
If either of the storms continue to develop and grow, the next two names on the hurricane list are "Cindy" and "Don."
Check with the First Alert Weather Center for updates and the latest forecast.
I'm tracking potential tropical development in the Gulf this morning. Join us on CBS47/FOX30 for more #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/7KiwuYLpgd— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) June 19, 2017
#firstalertwx "Talking the Tropics With Mike": https://t.co/NIqzcQ9DbZ - could soon have "Bret" & "Cindy" @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2SFhoFGSin— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 19, 2017
Computer models continue to take Invest 93-L west of FL. we could still see increased tropical moisture this week pic.twitter.com/QuVnSQBfb8— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) June 19, 2017
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Potential Tropical Cyclone Two this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sngT3zHrPz— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2017
