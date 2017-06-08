Troopers found stolen checks and evidence that twin brothers stole more than 150 people's identities after they were arrested Tuesday in a stolen car in Columbia County.

Troopers arrested Alain and Alex Pierre Tuesday after they discovered a stolen 2016 Mazda at the Busy Bee Gas Station on U.S. 41.

Troopers said the car was reported stolen May 30 in Fort Lauderdale.

FHP said troopers searched the car and found 188 stolen checks, two of which were made out for more than $5,000, stolen credit cards, 165 stolen identities, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and counterfeit currency in the amount of $230.

The brothers were both on felony probation. They were arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

They are facing charges including possession of burglary tools and counterfeit bills, dealing in stolen property and fraud or impersonating or using someone else's ID without consent.