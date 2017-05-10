Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 96
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Clear
H 96° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 96° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 96° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 98° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Two accidents reported on I-95, one involving FHP trooper
Close

Two accidents reported on I-95, one involving FHP trooper

Two accidents reported on I-95, one involving FHP trooper

Two accidents reported on I-95, one involving FHP trooper

Updated:

Two accidents were reported Wednesday morning on I-95, one of them involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. 

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a car traveling north on I-95 at mile marker 368 at 4:42 a.m. changed lanes in the outside lane, causing a semitractor-trailer to swerve off the road, where it overturned on the shoulder. 

The crash closed the center and outside lanes. No one was reported injured.

Corrine Brown juror's statements about "higher beings" cause emergency hearing

A second accident involving a Florida state trooper and three other cars was reported shortly afterward on I-95. Minor injuries were reported.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said a driver did not yield to traffic and hit the car in front of her, which caused it to hit the car in front of that one. The original driver veered off to the right and hit the back of the patrol car.

The state trooper was briefly trapped in the patrol car. The trooper was taken to UF Health with minor injuries, Bryan said.

The FHP will provide more information about the second accident. 

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, jokes about Comey firing
    Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, jokes about Comey firing
    Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday joked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey as he arrived at the State Department to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and, later, with President Donald Trump. Lavrov appeared to mock reporters who asked him about Comey’s firing.   'Was he fired?' Lavrov said as he pretended to be shocked. 'You are kidding, you are kidding,' he said, rolling his eyes. He then turned to leave the room with Tillerson. Watch the video of the exchange below.
  • What is a special prosecutor; who appoints one; what do they do?
    What is a special prosecutor; who appoints one; what do they do?
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on the recommendation of the deputy attorney general. The stunning move came as Comey’s was heading up an investigation to determine if any of Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian officials to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. As the news broke on Comey’s firing, Democrats renewed their call for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation of Russian meddling in the election. What is a special prosecutor, what does he or she do and why do Democrats want one? Here’s a look at who would appoint one, what they do and what happens next.  What is a special prosecutor? A special prosecutor – the are called special counsel now – is a lawyer appointed to investigate a specific legal case. The person appointed as a special counsel has nearly unlimited means to investigate an issue, and has to answer to virtually no one during the investigation. According to the Code of Federal Regulations: “(a) An individual named as Special Counsel shall be a lawyer with a reputation for integrity and impartial decision making, and with appropriate experience to ensure both that the investigation will be conducted ably, expeditiously and thoroughly, and that investigative and prosecutorial decisions will be supported by an informed understanding of the criminal law and Department of Justice policies. The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government. Special Counsels shall agree that their responsibilities as Special Counsel shall take first precedence in their professional lives, and that it may be necessary to devote their full time to the investigation, depending on its complexity and the stage of the investigation. (b) The Attorney General shall consult with the Assistant Attorney General for Administration to ensure an appropriate method of appointment, and to ensure that a Special Counsel undergoes an appropriate background investigation and a detailed review of ethics and conflicts of interest issues. … “ Where do they come from? Most often, a special counsel comes from within the Justice Department.  Who appoints a special counsel? A special counsel could be appointed by either the attorney general, or, in this case as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russian interference investigation, the deputy attorney general. The current deputy attorney general is Rod Rosenstein. Why does the attorney general get to appoint a special counsel? According to the Code of Federal Regulations (Title 28, Chapter VI, Part 600, Section 600.1): “The Attorney General, or in cases in which the Attorney General is recused, the Acting Attorney General, will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted and - (a) That investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney's Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances; and (b) That under the circumstances, it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside Special Counsel to assume responsibility for the matter.” What if Rosenstein decides not to appoint a special counsel? If Rosenstein decides not to appoint a special counsel, then no special counsel will be appointed.  The decision to appoint or not appoint a special counsel is “unreviewable” according to the Code of Federal Regulations. One thing Rosenstein can do prior to appointing a special counsel is to order the Justice Department to determine whether the appointment of a special counsel would be appropriate. That would mean that a preliminary investigation would take place.  Rosenstein could also pass off the investigation to a special section of the department. Who decides what a special counsel will investigate? The attorney general decides what the special counsel is to investigate, and what the jurisdiction of the special counsel will be – meaning what authority they have to investigate and prosecute a crime. Can the president fire a special prosecutor? Yes. President Richard M. Nixon fired special prosecutor Archibald Cox after Cox subpoenaed audio tapes of conversations recorded in the White House. President Ulysses Grant fired a special prosecutor because of “impudence against the president.” Can anyone else fire him or her?  Yes. The attorney general can remove a special counsel from office.  How long would a special counsel investigation take to complete? An investigation could take up to nine months, though there is no time frame for one. What happens when the investigation is over?  When a special counsel has concluded his or her work, the attorney general (or deputy attorney general), will decide if there is enough evidence to prosecute. Sources:  Center for Legal and Economic Studies; The Washington Post; Cornell University Law School;  
  • Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    When it comes to getting cigarette smokers to give up the habit, just about everything has been tried. There are ghosts of smokers past, talking in public service announcements after their deaths from lung cancer. There are those disgusting pictures of autopsied lungs replete with the disease. And there is the old standby of shame. >> Read more trending news Now the Florida Department of Health wants smokers to consider their pocketbook and how much their habit is costing them. Gov. Rick Scott proclaimed this week Tobacco Free Florida Week, and the health department says a pack-a-day smoker in Florida can spend more than $2,000 in just one year and more than $10,000 in five years. “We often discuss the physical and health consequences of tobacco. This Tobacco Free Florida Week, we also recognize the emotional and financial toll that addiction can take on tobacco users and their loved ones,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “Pack-a-day smokers in Florida can save more than $2,000 per year if they quit. They can also live longer and more fulfilling lives.” The costs go beyond just that for a pack of smokes. Sick smokers incur significant costs through medical treatment and hospitalization. >> Related: This chimpanzee smokes a pack of cigarettes every day The health departments says the reduction in adult smoking rates from 2007 to 2015 resulted in approximately $17.7 billion in savings in cumulative smoking-related health care costs. About 30 percent of cancer deaths in Florida are caused by cigarette smoking.  
  • Who is Andrew G. McCabe, acting FBI director?
    Who is Andrew G. McCabe, acting FBI director?
    With the firing of now-former FBI director James Comey, Andrew G. McCabe has been named acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Who is McCabe and what is his history with the FBI? >> Read more trending news  Before joining the FBI, McCabe was a private practice lawyer. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Duke in 1990 and his juris doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in 1993. McCabe started with the FBI as a special agent in 1996 in the New York division where he investigated organized crime cases. In 2003 he was named supervisory special agent of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force, a joint operation with the NYPD. He was promoted in 2006 to the FBI headquarters as unit chief of extraterritorial investigations of Sunni extremist targets, focusing on counterterrorism. He eventually became assistant section chief of International Terrorism Operations Section One, responsible for counterterrorism investigations in the U.S. In 2008, McCabe was named assistant special agent of the Washington field office’s counterterrorism division. He was named the first director of the High-Value Interrogation Group in 2009. McCabe was named deputy assistant director in 2011, overseeing international terrorism investigations at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. McCabe will hold the position until President Donald Trump names a new director, The New York Times reported.
  • Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: Here’s a list of freebies for the nation’s educators
    Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: Here’s a list of freebies for the nation’s educators
    Tuesday is national Teacher Appreciation Day and some restaurants and retailers are offering “freebies” and deals to the country’s educators. Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week as well, and so do most of the deals. Here’s a list: Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase. Aerosoles: Aerosoles is giving teachers 15 percent off any shoes priced $39.99 or higher.   Apple: Save up to $200 on Macs with education pricing. Banana Republic: Teachers and students can get 15 percent off their full-price purchase when they show a student or teacher ID. (Not valid at Bananas Republic Factory stores.) Barnes & Noble: Get 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Week and 20 percent off the rest of the year. Bose: Teachers get up to 15 percent off most of its products.   Costco: Teachers who sign up for a new membership online will get $50 in exclusive savings. Dollar Tree: A valid school ID gets teachers 10 percent off their total purchase. Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com. JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day. The deal is good for in-store and online purchases. J.Crew: Both teachers and college students can get 15 percent off a purchase with a valid ID. The offer is good at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores only. This offer cannot be used for online orders. The Limited: Get 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show a school ID. Michael’s: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day at Michael’s. Microsoft: Microsoft is offering a free download of Microsoft Office 365 for teachers and students. Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent their entire purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week. MOD Pizza: Free pizza or salad on Tuesday. PDQ: On Tuesday, teachers can get 50 percent off their entire check. A valid ID is required. The Scholastic Store: Teachers can download 100 free printables and five free posters. Staples: Sign up for the Teacher Rewards Program and get 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back on teaching and art supplies.   Talbots: Teachers can save 15 percent on regular priced items every day at Talbots. A valid teacher ID is required for the discount. For more teacher discounts, click here. Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.