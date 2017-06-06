LATEST: Visitors held in Notre Dame pray after attack

A UNF professor was locked inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday after a man tried to attack an officer nearby.

The police officer shot a man who tried to assault him with a hammer.

Several hundred people were held inside Notre Dame Cathedral after the attack.

University of North Florida professor Nancy Soderberg posted a photo on Twitter from inside the cathedral.

"Locked inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman. All calm," she wrote.

She said she was inside the cathedral when she heard an announcement over a loud speaker.

"All of a sudden an announcement came on in French that there was an incident," Soderberg said.

She said everyone was told they had to stay inside the cathedral and that no one could leave.

"People got real agitated," Soderberg said. "Then 20 minutes later, they made us sit down in pews and opened things up. And that’s when people got real quiet. It was clear something was very wrong."

She said they were stuck in the cathedral for hours as police interviewed everyone and checked their identification.

Police said the situation is under control. They are urging people to stay away from the area.

