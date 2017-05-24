Updates: Severe weather hits Jacksonville area

DOWNLOAD: First Alert Weather app | INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track the storms
All of our local counties in Florida are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. as severe weather hits the Jacksonville area.
Tornado warnings were in effect for Putnam and St. Johns counties Wednesday morning.
St. Johns was under a tornado warning until 10:30 a.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WOqMXmeo6V— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 24, 2017
Intense clouds in Green Cove Springs from an @ActionNewsJax viewer. #Firstalertwx #flwx @NixonFirstAlert @ErinFirstAlert @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/AgN3dlH5yk— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 24, 2017
#StAugustine pic.twitter.com/1GGXJGlY1T— Florida Storm Chaser (@FLAstormchaser) May 24, 2017
@ActionNewsJax @NixonFirstAlert @ErinFirstAlert Additional pictures dark clouds rolling in pic.twitter.com/wQECZ6gjC7— Kimberly (@AskKimMaher) May 24, 2017
#Firstalertwx photo from Scott S. taken during tornado warning in St. Augustine @NixonFirstAlert @ErinFirstAlert #flwx pic.twitter.com/dpPHenksVn— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 24, 2017
Tornado Warning for St. Johns County in FL until 10:15am EDT. https://t.co/YbGyB0AGOL #flwx— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 24, 2017
Tornado Watch until 3:00 pm for all of our FL counties. #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/ZoRK9WGPtk— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 24, 2017
#Firstalertwx photos from Clay County. @AskKimMaher says this is near the Clay County Port @NixonFirstAlert @ErinFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/SMg4F3LRaH— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 24, 2017
Some mid level rotation with this Putnam county storm #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/XoOzaz6VDu— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 24, 2017
#firstalertwx circulation tightening up - becoming stronger upon approach to Vilano Beach @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/f5YfcxHp9A— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 24, 2017
