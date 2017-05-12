Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 94
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Scattered Clouds
H 94° L 71°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 82° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Updates: Students, staff safe after lockdown at 3 Jacksonville schools
Close

Updates: Students, staff safe after lockdown at 3 Jacksonville schools

Updates: Students, staff safe after lockdown at 3 Jacksonville schools

Updates: Students, staff safe after lockdown at 3 Jacksonville schools

By: Brittney Donovan News | WJAX
Updated:

Ribault High School, Ribault Middle School and Sallye B. Mathis Elementary were on lockdown Friday because of police activity in the area.

School officials said all students and teachers are safe.

The schools were put on lockdown at approximately 10 a.m. after several people ran on campus at Ribault High School without permission.

They were detained, Ribault High School Principal Christopher Jackson said. 

The three schools are now on code yellow lockdowns as police investigate possible criminal activity off campus.

The lockdowns are expected to be lifted soon so students can go to lunch.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the lockdowns.

Watch CBS47 at Noon for the latest.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • What’s so funny about motherhood? These Mother’s Day tweets will remind you
    What’s so funny about motherhood? These Mother’s Day tweets will remind you
    What should you get mom for Mother’s Day? How about a laugh, or a knowing nod.  Here are a few tweets that speak to a mother’s soul – or would if she had time to listen.
  • Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    A Virginia man is accused of chasing a stranger on the road and striking her car last week before yanking her from the vehicle and assaulting her because she is black. Matthew R. Ellis, 27, of Chester, also spit on police officers as they arrested him May 5, the Chesterfield County police told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.  “The investigation indicates that Ellis assaulted the victim because she is black,” Chesterfield County police spokeswoman Liz Caroon told the Times-Dispatch in an email.  Ellis is white.  >> Read more trending stories The victim told investigators that she was waiting to turn at an intersection when a vehicle pulled alongside her and the driver, later identified as Ellis, began shouting at her. Frightened, she changed course and turned east instead of taking her planned westbound route, but Ellis followed her.  Ellis, who just recently had his driver’s license reinstated following a DUI conviction, eventually rammed the back of the woman’s car, the Times-Dispatch reported. Police said that he got out of his vehicle, opened her driver’s side door and pulled her from her vehicle.  Two nearby men ran over and tried to restrain Ellis, allowing the woman to flee, the newspaper reported. She ran to a nearby business, where employees locked the door behind her.  Ellis broke free from the men and followed her, trying to force his way inside the building, the Times-Dispatch said. The men, along with a third man, grabbed him again and restrained him until police arrived.  Ellis then spit on the two officers who responded to the scene, police said.  WRIC in Richmond reported that Ellis is charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury in a hate crime, abduction and kidnapping, attempted breaking and entering and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. He is also charged with reckless driving and disregarding a traffic signal.  Caroon declined to say what Ellis said or did to lead police to the conclusion that the assault was racially motivated, the Times-Dispatch said. She said Ellis and the woman were not acquainted.  The newspaper reported, however, that court and online records show they both live in the same apartment community. 
  • Officer dies after ambush at Ohio nursing home
    Officer dies after ambush at Ohio nursing home
    A police officer has died after being injured Friday morning in what officials called an ambush at a Kirkersville, Ohio, nursing home,  according to WBNS-TV. >> Read more trending news The gunman, who was not immediately identified, shot two other people before turning the gun on himself, WBNS-TV reported. Authorities got a report of an active shooting situation around 8 a.m. at Pine Kirk Care Center on East Main Street.  >> See the latest on WHIO.com Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, WBNS-TV reported that the shooter was down around 8:50 a.m. Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or share the conditions of the other victims. Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “horrific” in a post on Twitter Friday morning. Kirkersville is about 30 miles east of Columbus. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. >> Read more trending news In a teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer. RELATED: Melissa McCarthy hits “SNL” as Easter Bunny Sean Spicer “SNL” also created a highlight video to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments. McCarthy hosts “SNL” on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.
  • Trump tweets Comey ‘better hope there are no tapes’ of conversations between the two
    Trump tweets Comey ‘better hope there are no tapes’ of conversations between the two
    President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet on Friday that former FBI Director James Comey should hope that no recordings were made conversations between the two. “James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted. Trump was apparently referring to three meetings he claims he had with Comey, who he fired on Tuesday. Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he and Comey had dinner at the White House and that Comey had told the president he wanted to continue in his position as director of the FBI. Trump also said Comey had called him twice. During those conversations, Trump said he asked Comey if he was the subject of an FBI investigation. He said on all three occasions, Comey said he was not the subject of the investigation. According to a New York Times story, Comey was asked by Trump during the dinner for his loyalty. Comey is said to have responded that he would offer honesty, but could not offer political loyalty.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.