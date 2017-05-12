Updates: Students, staff safe after lockdown at 3 Jacksonville schools

Ribault High School, Ribault Middle School and Sallye B. Mathis Elementary were on lockdown Friday because of police activity in the area.

School officials said all students and teachers are safe.

UPDATE:Ribault high, middle, Sallye B. Mathis now on code yellow lock down. No students injured. @ActionNewsJax — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 12, 2017

The schools were put on lockdown at approximately 10 a.m. after several people ran on campus at Ribault High School without permission.

They were detained, Ribault High School Principal Christopher Jackson said.

Letter sent to Ribault parents. Unauthorized people on campus detained pic.twitter.com/LZIjQCSL7G — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 12, 2017

The three schools are now on code yellow lockdowns as police investigate possible criminal activity off campus.

The lockdowns are expected to be lifted soon so students can go to lunch.

@LetishaANjax @Dr_Vitti Hi, Letisha - The school is on a code red lockdown as a precaution due to police presence in the area. NO ONE was injured on campus. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 12, 2017

#ANjaxBREAKING: DCPS confirms Ribault High, Middle & Sally B. Mathis are all on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area. — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 12, 2017

Facebook pic by mom whose daughter goes Ribault High. Lock down also includes middle and Salley B Mathis Elem. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AI0zy1cSr8 — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 12, 2017

Police on scene at Ribault pic.twitter.com/gPhWT05Wcq — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 12, 2017

this is the line of parents picking their kids at Ribault High @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/UJ2Hax6dHu — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) May 12, 2017